Ana De Armas replaces Scarlett Johansson in Apple TV+ ‘Ghosted,’ starring Chris Evans

“Ghosted,” the Apple TV+ romantic action adventure film has signed Ana de Armas as Scarlett Johansson has amicably exited the picture in what sources describe as a scheduling conflict.

Mike Fleming Jr. for Deadline:

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing, along with Jules Daly. Evans will serve as producer and de Armas as an executive producer. The film’s writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), will also be producers. They developed the project based on an original idea of theirs and preemptively sold it to Skydance. Apple acquired the high-profile project over the summer. It is described as a high concept romantic action adventure film. The change comes because the intent is to get the picture into production by February, and the timing didn’t work out for Johansson.

