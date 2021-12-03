Apple Rosenthaler Straße opens on December 2nd in Berlin

Apple today previewed Apple Rosenthaler Straße, the first Apple Store in the Mitte borough of Berlin. Situated on the eastern side of the capital city, Apple Rosenthaler Straße provides easy access for customers to discover new products just in time for the holidays and develop skills to take their creativity to the next level.

“We’re excited to open our second store in Berlin, right in the heart of Mitte,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People, in a statement. “Blending Apple’s exceptional technology and tools with the creative passion we share with this community gives us the opportunity to create something really special for our customers in Germany.”

As part of the opening, Today at Apple will host Berlin artists from illustrator collective Parallel Universe. Each artist will be live drawing their unique take on Mitte’s creative spirit on iPad Pro. Apple will welcome a range of artists and creators displaying their distinctive takes on the local community, including visual artists Zebu Ruohan Wang. Customers can explore Today at Apple programming at: apple.co/Berlin.

Planned for next year, Berlin will also welcome the anticipated expansion of Today at Apple Creative Studios. Creative Studios is Apple’s global initiative that provides career-building mentorship, professional industry skills training, tools, and creative resources to underrepresented communities. Apple will work closely with local nonprofits and community organizations to connect young people with mentors and established artists across Berlin to nurture and develop their creative talents.

The new retail destination is located near the bustling Hackesche Höfe, surrounded by design firms, art studios, and some of Berlin’s historical sites. Upon entering the store, visitors will encounter the uniquely designed seven-meter high floor-to-ceiling windows and towering trees. Customers are able to explore Apple’s latest product lineup and services on the tables and avenues, which now includes Apple Fitness+ following its launch in Germany.

From the interior entrance, customers will immediately come across the Forum and the video wall, home to free Today at Apple sessions. Led by Apple Creative Pros, these daily sessions provide creative inspiration, teach practical skills, and help customers go further with their products. Throughout the store, customers can get shopping help from Apple Specialists and learn more about monthly financing options or Apple’s Trade In program. The newly dedicated Apple Pickup area, the first of its kind in Europe, makes it even more convenient for customers to pick up their products ordered online. Like all Apple facilities globally, Apple Rosenthaler Straße will run entirely on 100 percent renewable energy.

For 40 years, Apple has been operating in Germany and has over 4,000 team members spanning roles across retail, engineering, and operations. Apple opened its first store in Berlin, Apple Kurfürstendamm, in 2013. Apple Rosenthaler Straße includes more than 130 highly trained team members, who collectively speak many languages, including German, English, French, Polish, Russian, Cantonese, Farsi, Arabic, and Swahili.

Apple Rosenthaler Straße opens Thursday, December 2, at 10 a.m. CET in Berlin. On opening day, customers will be able to book an appointment for an introduction to the store and shopping only. The store will open with limited capacity and social distancing in place. Beginning December 3, the store will offer walk-ins, Apple Pickup and service for Genius support and Shop with a Specialist. The store will open with the same health measures for visitors as seen in all retail destinations across Berlin, including proof of 2G status, mask requirement, and social distancing. To book a reservation, customers can visit apple.com/de/retail/rosenthalerstrasse.