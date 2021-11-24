Apple begins alerting customers who may have been targeted by NSO Group

After Apple filed a lawsuit against NSO Group and its parent company to hold it accountable for the surveillance and targeting of Apple users, the company began alerting customers that they may have been targeted by NSO.

Apple’s complaint provides new information on how NSO Group infected victims’ devices with its Pegasus spyware. To prevent further abuse and harm to its users, Apple is also seeking a permanent injunction to ban NSO Group from using any Apple software, services, or devices.

Reuters reports that Apple on Wednesday warned Thai activists that “state-sponsored attackers” may have targeted their iPhones.

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

ournalists, lawyers, politicians, and human rights activists have all been targeted by NSO’s Pegasus software, and Apple has now said that it will send security alerts to customers whose devices may be been compromised. A new support document explains. Apple threat notifications are designed to inform and assist users who may have been targeted by state-sponsored attackers. These users are individually targeted because of who they are or what they do. Unlike traditional cybercriminals, state-sponsored attackers apply exceptional resources to target a very small number of specific individuals and their devices, which makes these attacks much harder to detect and prevent. State-sponsored attacks are highly complex, cost millions of dollars to develop, and often have a short shelf life. The vast majority of users will never be targeted by such attacks. If Apple discovers activity consistent with a state-sponsored attack, we notify the targeted users. The company will notify users in three ways: • iMessage

• Email

• An alert in the Apple ID site

MacDailyNews Note: All users should continue to protect themselves from cybercriminals and consumer malware by following best practices for security:

• Update devices to the latest software, as that includes the latest security fixes

• Protect devices with a passcode

• Use two-factor authentication and a strong password for Apple ID

• Install apps from the App Store

• Use strong and unique passwords online

• Don’t click on links or attachments from unknown senders

Apple’s full support document, “About Apple threat notifications and protecting against state-sponsored attacks,” is here.

