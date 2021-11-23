Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.39, or 0.24%, to $161.41, a new all-time closing high. The stock on Monday traded as high as $165.70, marking a new all-time intraday high.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $112.59.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares of 93,126,966 was above Apple’s average trading volume of 77,139,398 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 28.77.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.648 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.648T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.535T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.940T

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.816T

5. Tesla (TSLA) – $1.114T

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $938.149B

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $645.240B

• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $629.383B

• Walmart (WMT) – $406.591B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $316.483B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $289.717B

• Disney (DIS) – $274.441B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $233.235B

• Intel (INTC) – $199.690B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $181.045B

• Sony (SONY) – $154.405B

• IBM (IBM) – $104.681B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $100.821B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $46.5535B

• Dell (DELL) – $41.829B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $37.694B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $37.100B

• Nokia (NOK) – $33.094B

• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $24.757B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.746B

• Sonos (SONO) – $4.056B

• Liquidmetal (LQMT) – $82.301M

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $55.119M

