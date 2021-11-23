Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.39, or 0.24%, to $161.41, a new all-time closing high. The stock on Monday traded as high as $165.70, marking a new all-time intraday high.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $112.59.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares of 93,126,966 was above Apple’s average trading volume of 77,139,398 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 28.77.
Apple currently has a market value of $2.648 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.648T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.535T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.940T
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.816T
5. Tesla (TSLA) – $1.114T
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $938.149B
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $645.240B
• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $629.383B
• Walmart (WMT) – $406.591B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $316.483B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $289.717B
• Disney (DIS) – $274.441B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $233.235B
• Intel (INTC) – $199.690B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $181.045B
• Sony (SONY) – $154.405B
• IBM (IBM) – $104.681B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $100.821B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $46.5535B
• Dell (DELL) – $41.829B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $37.694B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $37.100B
• Nokia (NOK) – $33.094B
• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $24.757B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.746B
• Sonos (SONO) – $4.056B
• Liquidmetal (LQMT) – $82.301M
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $55.119M
MacDailyNews Take: Onward and upward, Cupertino soliders!
