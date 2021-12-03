16 Apple retail workers claim they’re ‘struggling to survive’ amid ‘untenable conditions’

Zoe Schiffer, The Verge‘s Norma Rae, this week reports on sixteen (16) Apple retail workers who claim they’re “struggling to survive” amid “untenable conditions.”
The Verge spoke with 16 current and former employees on Apple’s retail, support, and sales teams who say their complaints about working conditions and pay have largely been ignored. Some say they are governed more by algorithms and systems than actual managers, making it difficult to get holistic help. All of them note that while they came into the job believing in Apple’s mission, they see a profound breakdown in how the company’s corporate values translate to the frontlines.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple has 154,000 employees worldwide, the vast majority of whom work for Apple Retail Stores. This article is about the opinions of sixteen (16) Apple retail workers.
Apple’s retail employees make on average between $19 and $25 an hour in the United States, according to Glassdoor. That’s good for the retail industry, but can be grating for employees who want to build a career at the tech giant. Some say that after staying at the company for six years, they’re making less than $21 an hour.
MacDailyNews Take: You work in retail. You don’t become chief of software, or even their assistant’s assistant’s assistant for running a handheld cash register in a retail store, not matter how nice it is.
No, instead, you go to school, for years, learn all you can, work hard to demonstrate exceptional competency and then, if you’re lucky, you earn yourself a non-retail job at Apple.
Apple Store employees make above-average pay for retail employees and are offered benefits including 401(k) plans, product discounts, and reduced price on stock. The retention rate for the technicians who staff the Genius Bar is more than 90%.
Employees spent eight hours a day fielding inquiries from angry customers. They were evaluated based on call time and customer satisfaction. As with many hourly roles at Apple, people with high scores knew they’d eventually get better schedules, promotions, and opportunities. People with low scores could be placed on action plans to try to improve.
MacDailyNews Take: Were all of the customers really “angry?” 100% of them? Were some not just amenable while looking for a solution to their questions? Of course, they were.
And, yes, amazingly, Apple has a methodology in place to identify good employees and reward them while also working to improve employees who routinely fail to perform their jobs adequately. Instead of firing bad employees, Apple actually works with them in an effort to improve their performance. The horror!
Employees also saw a disparity in Apple’s financial success — reflected in the wealth of its executives — and their own financial pricarity. In 2015, Tim Cook announced that he planned to give away his $800 million fortune before he died. “When I saw Tim Cook was saying he’s worth nearly a billion dollars and he plans to give all of that away before he dies, I thought, ‘Well shit, he could start with us in AppleCare,’” a current employee says.
MacDailyNews Take: This is what happens when you give every kid a trophy for participating. They feel entitled to things they did not earn.
You know who’s really “struggling to survive” amid “untenable conditions?” Uyghurs in China, for one of myriad unfortunate examples, not Apple Retail Store staffers.
BRAVO. Well stated rebuttal to AAPL crybabies
The left has created generations of dumbed down, diminished capacity, fortitude diluted, children of weak character and unleashed them upon the country. At the same time they maintain on going efforts to corrupt and disrupt every institution in the nation, including the nuclear family, our Judeo-Christian morals, ethics, and values, the education system, the idea of masculinity, the armed services, our global standing, our economic status, our ability to take on massive problems, the mainstream media, racial tolerance, SCIENCE, the definition of citizenship, freedom, natural rights and the constitution itself. They are gutting America and calling it progressive. Our country is hanging upside down from a hook bleeding out, and we are just allowing it to happen.
Could you imagine trying to build the national Interstate or railway in the current environment? They would NEVER get off the ground. Is American exceptionalism dead?
This has absolutely nothing to do with the “left” or the “right”.
It has everything to do with parents, starting in the 50s but really taking off in the 80s and 90s and getting worse in the 2000s, thinking their children are special and deserving of special recognition whether warranted or not. Those same parentshave haraseds everyone from little league coaches to teachers to politicians about how special their children are and how they must be handled as such Those parents push and push that their children must get special accommodations OR ELSE..
Further, those parents have instilled in those same children how special they are and how they constantly deserve not only special recognition but also special allowances all the time. Thus you get a 16 year old part time work living at homeer demanding $19 an hour with absolutely zero training prior to starting. Then the untrained dummy complains when people are frustrated and angry when they know nothing.
“Left” Parents are just as guilty as “Right” Parents (and vice versa).
All generalizations you made, and point to as being of higher influence for the degeneration of society as a whole: You have one concurrence from a random 60 year old. Societal responsibility leads good societies. It starts with me. All can join the discipline train too. I
They make between $19 and $25 an hour, plus benefits and discounts. The Genius Bar personnel have a 90% retention, and 16 people are disgruntled?
Retail work isn’t for everyone, do you deal with unreasonable customers, yes, it’s part of the job, get over it. They think they should be promoted to higher positions or paid more because the guy that runs everything and has to bear the risk for over 100,000 workers makes more money? Wow, entitled children really don’t understand how and why the world works. Our schools have failed to educate on reality.
“Zoe Schiffer, The Verge‘s Norma Rae…”
Classic!
“This is what happens when you give every kid a trophy for participating. They feel entitled to things they did not earn.”
The trouble with America today in a nutshell.
The USA is suffering greatly from the “oppressed” and “oppressor” syndrome that’s inextricably linked to the growing favor of socialism (Marxism really).
It’s been brewing for awhile, but it’s being confirmed at the highest levels in govt. When one of our great leaders promotes “equity” over equality, one can convincingly confirm, we are wading in this degenerate pool of, “woe is me” that breeds, “all for one-one for all.”
Only finding 16 (some of them former) Apple retail employees loudly complaining actually means Apple is doing fine from “big picture” viewpoint.
Not these days…all it takes is ONE whining loudly.
Call the Wahmbulance
While I don’t like the whining, the advice: “No, instead, you go to school, for years, learn all you can, work hard to demonstrate exceptional competency and then, if you’re lucky, you earn yourself a non-retail job at Apple.” Is kind of BS. Most degrees are a massive waste of time and money for most people, working hard and competency isn’t nearly as important in tech as networking, friendships and other connections outside of programmers perhaps, even then you’re much more likely to be hired as an Indian by another Indian than if you are someone else. Work hard to build your own business independent of soulless, bureaucratic, managerial corporations and institutions, is much better advice. Trades like plumbing, electrical, carpentry, construction, refrigeration and other types of maintenance, even landscaping and gardening, are in high demand and far more lucrative and satisfying than some gay retail job at Apple.
Hang in there Apple Store employees, Christmas shopping season is here
“My job is untenable. It’s time for me to look for another job that I deem tenable.” Quite simple.
It’s not the responsibility of the company to curate/cater the position to fit the worker’s happiness and satisfaction. (This assumes no law is being broken…which is where this kind of complaint could end up…making a job fufil the employee’s wishes.)