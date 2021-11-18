Apple, Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation hit with $750 million lawsuit over Astroworld deaths

Lawsuits continue to be filed in the aftermath of November’s deadly crowd surge at Astroworld Festival. Apple, Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation and others associated with the event now face a new suit seeking hundreds of millions in damages. On Tuesday, Houston attorney Tony Buzbee filed a $750 million lawsuit against Apple. headliner Travis Scott, performer Drake, and concert promoter Live Nation on behalf of 125 concert-goers, including the family of 21-year-old victim Axel Acosta.
Astroworld Festival 2021 was originally scheduled for November 5–6, 2021. On the first night, a crowd crush occurred, resulting in multiple deaths and the cancellation of the second night of the festival.
Acosta and nine others died following a deadly crowd surge at the concert on Nov. 5. On Sunday, 9-year-old Ezra Blount, became the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during the incident.
Buzbee’s suit, which also names Apple Music — which streamed the event — and Epic Records, alleges gross negligence and seeks damages for “the loss of mental and physical health, and human life.”
MacDailyNews Take: Buzbee shared a statement about this Astroworld lawsuit via Instagram:
This has all happened before and it will all happen again. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Who_concert_disaster
Still have the t- shirt that came out a few weeks later.
“I’d Walk over YOU to see the WHO” foot print and all. 🤣
Which is why I am wondering why laws were not passed to cover this type of venue.
When a tragedy like Cincinnati happens you learn from it and apply the lesson.
When a parallel like Houston happens you need to look further up the chain to see why it was allowed to happen…
How is Apple, who streamed the event responsible for the crowd? If anything, streaming it would have kept some people home to watch instead, resulting in fewer people there and less of a problem.
Also, unless performers are directly involved in the physical work of setting up the event and security, I don’t see how it’s their problem either.
While I feel sorry for the people injured and those who died, this does seem to be an over the top lawsuit designed to get as much money possible from as many entities as possible. Maybe lawyers shouldn’t get a third of what is won. How would they be entitled to $250 million? That’s why we see this,
This is just normal procedure, sue anybody and everybody who had anything to do with the complaint, and then let courts sort it out. (But you especially include any party who actually has $$$!)
The plaintiff doesn’t want the accused to say, “It’s not our fault, it’s (fill-in-the-blank) their fault.” And “fill-in-the-blank) is missing in the courtroom. Then you waste everyone’s time fetching “fill-in-the-blank) before the lawsuit can continue.
Apple deserves a huge judgment for its longtime support of rap music celebrating urban violence, rape of women, degradation of women, pornography and the very worst role models in the world. Apple should be ashamed, but it has no shame. So a court should just take its money away so it won’t be able to do this again.
Remember the senate committee investigating so-called satanic or depravity issues contained in hard rock/metal in the 80s? Why does rap get a pass on much a worse concern IMO?
Rap advocates rape and degrades women in virtually every song. It glorifies violence all the time. Yet Apple loves it, subsidizes, champions it, rewards the degenerates who make it. All “does evil” all day long since Tim Cook took over.
Sherm…could it be that criticizing rap would be racially inflaming? I think so.
Kent’s statement about rap music and its “character,” is shocking to a culture that embraces rap, but using pure logic and comparing to what we cancel today, it speaks truth and brings relevant questions.
While APPL’s culpability in this specific concert will be parsed by experts and the law, if one is truly honest, Apple confusingly advocates some things that are in stark contrast to some of its heralded ideals. This is true for every business (and human), but in great contrast, Apple DOES use its platform to signal how things should be…how people should think and act. Apple thinks they have the cultural code.
Back to the specific, the majority of Rap is hardly consistent with Apple’s espoused ideals related to race, sex, equality, violence…but the co works hand-in-hand in supporting and making it culturally pedestrian.
I’ll be sure to take my nine year old to the next rap “concert” where they are yelling “f–king n—ger” non stop for two hours. Maybe my seven year old, as well
I would hate to die over marginally (if at all) talented people on stage. Very few artists are worthy of that kind of adulation and Travis Scott – no freakin’ way. He’s only worthy of continuous nasty farts blowing in his general direction.
Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Aretha Franklin, Adele, Diana Ross, Mariah Carey, Dolly Parton all asking: “WTF is a Crowd Surge?”