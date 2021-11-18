Apple, Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation hit with $750 million lawsuit over Astroworld deaths

Lawsuits continue to be filed in the aftermath of November’s deadly crowd surge at Astroworld Festival. Apple, Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation and others associated with the event now face a new suit seeking hundreds of millions in damages. On Tuesday, Houston attorney Tony Buzbee filed a $750 million lawsuit against Apple. headliner Travis Scott, performer Drake, and concert promoter Live Nation on behalf of 125 concert-goers, including the family of 21-year-old victim Axel Acosta.

Astroworld Festival 2021 was originally scheduled for November 5–6, 2021. On the first night, a crowd crush occurred, resulting in multiple deaths and the cancellation of the second night of the festival.

Ariana Garcia for CHRON:

Acosta and nine others died following a deadly crowd surge at the concert on Nov. 5. On Sunday, 9-year-old Ezra Blount, became the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during the incident. Buzbee’s suit, which also names Apple Music — which streamed the event — and Epic Records, alleges gross negligence and seeks damages for “the loss of mental and physical health, and human life.”

MacDailyNews Take: Buzbee shared a statement about this Astroworld lawsuit via Instagram:

