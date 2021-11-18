Apple employee who led ‘#AppleToo’ protest leaves after settlement

Cher Scarlett, an Apple engineer who created the “#AppleToo” protest movement within the company over pay transparency and other workplace issues, is leaving the iPhone maker after reaching a settlement.

Mark Gurman and Josh Eidelson for Bloomberg News:

Scarlett wouldn’t provide details about the settlement, but her lawyer said she is requesting a withdrawal of a complaint she filed with the National Labor Relations Board. In a Sept. 1 filing with the agency, Scarlett alleged that Apple human resources had interfered with efforts by employees to gather wage data, and that management had “engaged in coercive and suppressive activity that has enabled abuse and harassment” of workers organizing.

Scarlett said her departure from Apple was voluntary and that her last day is Friday. Other Apple workers who publicly raised concerns about working conditions — including Ashley Gjovik and Janneke Parrish — were fired after speaking out and have filed their own recent labor board complaints. Apple said both of those former employees were terminated for sharing private information.

In a filing with the NLRB, Gjovik alleged that Cook’s email and various Apple employee handbook policies violated the National Labor Relations Act, which protects U.S. workers’ rights to communicate with one another and engage in collective action about workplace issues.