San Francisco hosts film shoot for new Apple TV+ thriller presumed to be ‘Surface’

San Francisco hosts a substantial shoot for a new Apple TV+ show code-named “Madeline” (presumed to be “Surface.”) Apple in August said that “Surface” would be a new psychological thriller starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and created by Veronica West.

Dan Gentile for SFGATE:

Although the San Francisco Film Commission would not reveal the actual title, it is set to star Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Loki”), Oliver Jackson-Cohen (“The Haunting of Hill House”) and Stephan James (“If Beale Street Could Talk”). Deadline reports that the same trio will star in a psychological thriller from Veronica West (“High Fidelity”) called “Surface,” produced by Reese Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine and directed by Sam Miller (“I May Destroy You”). The plot revolves around Mbatha-Raw’s character Sophie piecing her life back together after a suicide attempt. Interior scenes were already filmed in Vancouver, which often serves as a stand-in for San Francisco on screen.

MacDailyNews Take: This “Surface” actually sounds interesting.

