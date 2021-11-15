San Francisco hosts film shoot for new Apple TV+ thriller presumed to be ‘Surface’

San Francisco hosts a substantial shoot for a new Apple TV+ show code-named “Madeline” (presumed to be “Surface.”) Apple in August said that “Surface” would be a new psychological thriller starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and created by Veronica West.
“Surface” joins an expanding offering of Apple Originals including “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” a new limited series starring and executive produced by Academy Award nominee Samuel L. Jackson, and based on the moving novel by best-selling author Walter Mosley; “Emancipation,” a new film from director Antoine Fuqua, and starring and produced by Academy Award nominee Will Smith; the highly sought after film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; “WeCrashed,” a new limited series starring Academy Award winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway; “Masters of the Air,” a new limited drama series from Apple Studios and executive produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone; a new drama series from Team Downey and Adam Perlman; “High Desert,” a new comedy series that will star Patricia Arquette, who will also executive produce alongside director Ben Stiller; “Lessons in Chemistry,” starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Brie Larson, and written and executive produced by Academy Award nominee Susannah Grant
Although the San Francisco Film Commission would not reveal the actual title, it is set to star Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Loki”), Oliver Jackson-Cohen (“The Haunting of Hill House”) and Stephan James (“If Beale Street Could Talk”).
Deadline reports that the same trio will star in a psychological thriller from Veronica West (“High Fidelity”) called “Surface,” produced by Reese Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine and directed by Sam Miller (“I May Destroy You”). The plot revolves around Mbatha-Raw’s character Sophie piecing her life back together after a suicide attempt.
Interior scenes were already filmed in Vancouver, which often serves as a stand-in for San Francisco on screen.
MacDailyNews Take: This “Surface” actually sounds interesting.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
4 Comments
Surface. Like what human poop or vomit or blood is on the San Fran sidewalks?
Nah.
As a typical under 30 Californian I am on the verge of near trauma at reading a headline so blatantly offensive with the words “film” and “shoot” not only in the same sentence, but next to each other.
We all know this is a Fascist dog whistle aimed I mean designed to get as many talented film makers killed while ruining the lives of critical thinkers such as A.B.
I aim to blow a hole I mean open people’s eyes by targeting…shit, I mean by pointing…oh crap just STOP killing people!!
Everyone who can should join me in a mostly peaceful protest at a local low-class neighborhood that doesn’t mind being destroyed to prove how vile the Republicans are.
-Typical Under 30 Californian
I read that even FancyPants Nancy wants to jump ship. Rumored to be retirement house hunting in… Florida! So ironic, if true!
Maybe the premise has something to do with Surface computers, and there’s a lot of anti-product placement.