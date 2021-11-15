Apple’s Home Services chief departs the company after two years

Last week, Apple’s head of Home Services, Sam Jadallah, has departed the company after two years leading some of Apple’s work on smart home initiatives.

Juli Clover:

Jadallah announced his departure on LinkedIn, where he said that it was “a treat to be an entrepreneur within Apple and to create products at scale.” Based on some of his tweets, Jadallah worked on digital key-related projects, such as Apple’s recent iOS 15 effort to add keys for HomeKit-enabled locks to the Wallet app.

Apple hired Jadallah back in 2019, and his hiring made headlines because he was brought on from Microsoft to improve Apple’s work on HomeKit-enabled devices. Jadallah formerly worked at Microsoft, and before joining Apple, he headed up luxury smart lock company Otto.

When Jadallah was hired, many saw it as a sign of Apple’s effort to push further into the home space. Apple has been developing its HomeKit protocol and working on home devices like the HomePod for many years now, but it continues to lag behind companies like Amazon and Google, especially in the smart speaker department.