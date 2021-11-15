The Guardian reviews iPhone 13 Pro Max: A fantastic beast

Samuel Gibbs writes for The Guardian that Apple’s 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen featured in the iPhone 13 Pro Max is “fantastic: crisp, bright and super smooth.”

Samuel Gibbs for The Guardian:

Apple’s latest A15 Bionic processor is one of the fastest you can get, which combined with the 120Hz screen makes the 13 Pro Max feel super responsive.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s latest A15 Bionic processor is the fastest you can get in a smartphone. Period. Not “one of.” The only.

Battery life is class-leading. The phone lasts well over 48 hours on battery requiring me only to charge it every third day, while still using the screen for almost eight hours with various apps, photos and music, including a good four hours on 5G. That’s a solid six-plus hours longer than smaller 13 Pro and should last a day for even the heaviest of users… The iPhone 13 Pro Max is a beast with Apple’s biggest screen, longest battery life and highest price. There aren’t many phones that can last more than 48 hours on a charge, particularly with top-class chips, cameras, a 120Hz screen and upwards of six years of software support.

MacDailyNews Take: The equivocation is strong with this one.

There aren’t any phones that can last more than 48 hours on a charge, particularly with top-class chips, cameras, a 120Hz screen and upwards of six years of software support.

TFIFY.

