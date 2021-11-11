Olivier Martinez joins Maya Rudolph in Apple TV+ comedy series

Olivier Martinez is set for a heavily-recurring role opposite Maya Rudolph in the as-yet-untitled Apple TV+ half-hour comedy series created and written by Emmy winners Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard.

Denise Petski for Deadline:

The series follows Molly (Rudolph), a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but $87 billion. Martinez will play Jean Pierre, a handsome, charismatic, romantic billionaire. Jean-Pierre comes from a philanthropic, old money family in France and wants his family’s charitable foundation to collaborate with Molly. Although he intends to keep it strictly business, there is an undeniable connection between Jean-Pierre and Molly. MJ Rodriguez also stars. Martinez first became known in his native France for his Cesar-nominated performance in IP5: L’ile aux Pachydermes. He went on to star opposite Juliette Binoche in The Horseman on the Roof and in the Oscar-nominated features Before Night Falls and Unfaithful.

