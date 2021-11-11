Apple honors and celebrates American veterans

On Veterans Day and throughout the year, Apple recognizes American veterans and their families for their courage, dedication, and sacrifices.

In honor of veterans throughout the United States, Apple is celebrating veterans’ stories, raising support for their communities, and sharing their legacies with special activations across Apple.com and its products and services.

Spotlighting Veteran Stories

This week, Apple Books is running dedicated eBook and audiobook collections to help readers discover stories and uncover histories that illuminate the experience of war and the transition from battlefield to civilian life. Apple Podcasts is also featuring a collection of shows with inspiring and informative stories, produced by and covering veterans, on the Browse tab for listeners in the US.

From the battlefront to the homefront, the service and sacrifices of veterans are honored in the Military Stories collection on the Apple TV app — featuring inspiring documentaries like “Sky Blossom,” sweeping dramas, and even irreverent comedies.

Earlier this week, Apple Fitness+ released a new episode of Time to Walk featuring Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., chief of staff of the US Air Force and the first African American to lead a branch of the armed forces. On this walk honoring Veterans Day, Brown describes how he has bounced back from professional setbacks to achieve the highest rank in the Air Force, and what it was like to speak out after the murder of George Floyd. Time to Walk is an inspiring audio experience on Apple Watch designed to encourage Fitness+ users to get active by walking more often, featuring some of the world’s most interesting and influential people who share stories, photos, and music.

Today, the App Store features a story on Mindfulness Coach, an app created by the VA National Center for PTSD to help veterans and active service members engage with mindfulness practices.

Commemorating Veterans

In Apple Maps, a new 3D map of Washington, D.C., offers users anywhere in the world a way to explore landmarks and memorials, such as the World War II Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, or Vietnam Veterans Memorial. In the US Military Heritage in National Parks guide, the National Park Foundation invites users to explore sites across the US that commemorate and honor the service of veterans, from Minute Man National Historical Park in Concord, Massachusetts, to Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, California.

Apple Watch users in the US can earn a limited edition Activity award and animated stickers for messages by completing the Veterans Day Challenge. To participate, Apple Watch users can record any workout for 11 minutes or more on November 11 with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

<

h2>Supporting Veterans/h2>

Apple and its employees, including Veterans@Apple, are proud to support veterans groups that are honoring the community by giving back, including nonprofits like Team Rubicon. Team Rubicon mobilizes veterans to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises, and has distributed more than $10 million in goods to communities reeling from disasters.

<

h2>Veterans and Military Purchase Program/h2>

Veterans and members of the US military, including Reserve, National Guard, and those who are active duty, are eligible for special pricing on Apple products and accessories throughout the year with Apple’s Veterans and Military Purchase Program.

MacDailyNews Take: Happy Veterans Day to our American soldiers, both past and present. As grandchildren of grandfathers who served during wartime, we are profoundly grateful for all you have done for us and the United States of America. Thank you for your sacrifice, your bravery, and the example you set for us all.

Thank you for your service!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!