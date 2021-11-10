Apple reduces trade-in values for Mac, iPhone, and iPad

Your Apple hardware just got a little less valuable as Apple has reduced the maximum trade-in values for Mac, iPhone, and iPad by as much as 16%.

With Apple Trade In, you can turn the device you have into the one you want. It’s easy to trade in your eligible device for credit toward your next purchase, or get an Apple Gift Card you can use anytime. If your device isn’t eligible for credit, Apple will recycle it for free. No matter the model or condition, Apple can turn it into something good for you, doing better for the planet.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple [on Tuesday] updated its iPhone trade-in site, dropping the maximum trade-in prices of almost all of its trade-in options. Trading in the iPhone 12 Pro Max, for example, will now net you $700, $90 less than it was worth [on Monday]. With Apple’s trade-in program, customers can send in their old devices and receive an Apple gift card that can be put toward the purchase of a new device. Apple regularly adjusts trade-in pricing… Apple has also dropped trade-in prices for tablets and computers. For tablets, customers can now receive up to $550, down from a previous $580 maximum. For computers, Apple is offering up to $2720, down from $3240. Maximum trade-in prices have not changed from the Apple Watch and users can still receive up to $270.

MacDailyNews Take: Ah, the hazy shade of winter.

