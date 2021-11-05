Will Smith appears on ‘The Oprah Conversation,’ Nov. 5th on Apple TV+

Actor, rapper, and producer Will Smith is Oprah Winfrey’s next guest on “The Oprah Conversation,” premiering Friday, November 5th on Apple TV+.

“The Oprah Conversation” is a timely Apple Original series that features Winfrey interviewing newsmakers, thought leaders, and masters of their craft, exclusively on Apple TV+. Filmed remotely, Winfrey hosts conversations that aim to bring truth and perspective to a range of topics shaping our world, revealing gripping stories of human connection.

“The Oprah Conversation” is available now, alongside “Oprah Talks COVID-19” and “Oprah’s Book Club,” on Apple TV+. Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service. Apple Originals have been honored with 155 wins and 541 awards nominations in less than two years.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

