Vietnam sees robust iPhone 13 demand

According to reports by Vietnam Express and Vietnamnet, channel retailers in Vietnam have seen stronger-than-expected sales for Apple’s new iPhone 13 lineup and expect demand to outstrip supply for the foreseeable future.

Alex Chen and Joseph Tsai for DigiTimes:

FPT Shop, a local retail chain in Vietnam, sold a total of nearly 5,000 iPhone 13 smartphones on the first day of the release, generating sales of nearly VND200 billion (US$8.79 million), the highest opening sales for iPhones at the retail chain. It sold 4,500 iPhone 12 smartphones on the first day in 2020.

Another Vietnam-based retailer CellphoneS sold nearly 3,000 iPhone 13 smartphones on the first day, soaring from iPhone 12’s 1,000 units in 2020.

Sources from Vietnam’s smartphone retail channel pointed out that many consumers in Vietnam have purchased their iPhone 13 from local licensed stores instead of shops that parallel import iPhones from other countries due to Apple’s subsidies to consumers and local retailers.