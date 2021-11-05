Apple fixes macOS Monterey bug that bricked some T2-equipped Macs

Apple has fixed a bug that could cause some Intel Macs with a T2 chip to fail to boot up after macOS Monterey was installed, Apple said in a statement reported by Rene Ritchie on Twitter.

MacRumors:

There was a problem with the firmware on the Apple T2 security chip that prevented some users from being able start their Macs after updating to the ‌macOS Monterey‌ software. Apple says that a BridgeOS firmware update is now included with the existing macOS updates to prevent further failures, and users already impacted by the issue should contact Apple Support for assistance with their machines.

Statement from Apple on macOS issues. Full text in alt description: pic.twitter.com/zmSIjoUT48 — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) November 5, 2021

MacDailyNews Take: M-series-powered Macs were not affected as they do not have a separate T2 chip. Macs with a T2 chip were manufactured between 2017 and 2020, with a list available below.

• Mac mini (2018)

• iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020)

• ‌iMac‌ Pro

• Mac Pro (2019)

• ‌Mac Pro‌ (Rack, 2019)

• MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018)

• ‌MacBook Air‌ (Retina, 13-inch, 2019)

• ‌MacBook Air‌ (Retina, 13-inch, 2020)

• MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

• MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2018)

• MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Two Thunderbolt 3 ports)

• MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

• MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019)

• MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)

• MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, Two Thunderbolt 3 ports)

• MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

