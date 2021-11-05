Apple VP Federighi delivers hypocritical speech on dangers of sideloading apps

Apple’s software chief Craig Federighi delivered a dramatic speech at Web Summit 2021 in Lisbon, Portugal in which he focused on what might happen if Apple is forced to allow iPhone and iPad users to sideload apps.

Samuel Axon for Ars Technica:

The European Commission is actively discussing the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which is intended to regulate big tech platforms to ensure a fair playing ground. Companies like Apple could face fines of up to 10 percent of their global revenue. In its current proposed form, the DMA would force Apple to begin allowing sideloading on the iPhone or face such fines. Federighi called the DMA out specifically in his speech, briefly voicing support for it overall but singling out the sideloading provision in almost apocalyptic terms. “Sideloading is a cybercriminal’s best friend, and requiring that on the iPhone would be a gold rush for the malware industry,” he said to a large audience. “That one provision in the DMA could force every iPhone user into a landscape of professional con artists constantly trying to fool them.” … [Federighi] likened the sideloading provision of the DMA to a mandate that every house have an unlocked door installed.

MacDailyNews Take: This is, of course, gout-inducingly rich considering Apple’s attempt to install an unlocked backdoor into all of their products this summer (now, “delayed,” not canceled).

In other words: Cancel your backdoor surveillance bullshit, Apple, or STFU.

The shameless hypocrisy here is nauseating. Apple can’t keep selling privacy when they’re so clearly willing to destroy it. The company cannot have it both ways. We’re not buying it.

More about Apple’s ill-considered abject disloyalty to customers here.

Note to Apple’s misguided, deceitful, and/or compromised management: No, we’re not stopping. Do the right thing.

And, by the way, Apple allows sideloading apps on the Mac, yet the company routinely touts how much more secure the Mac is versus Windows PCs, so, logically, it follows that if the Digital Markets Act were enacted, Apple could apply the same third-party app certification to iOS and iPadOS as they do for macOS and still offer a markedly safer experience than the toxic hellstew provided by Android phones and tablets.

