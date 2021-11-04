Apple’s M1 Pro vs. M1 Max: Real-world performance test

In MacRumors‘ latest YouTube video, the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro chip is pitted against the high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Max chip to see just what you’re getting with the upgrade to the ‌M1 Max‌.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

In our testing, the ‌M1 Max‌ unsurprisingly outperformed the lower-end ‌M1‌ Pro chip, but what was a bit of a surprise was how well even the base ‌M1‌ Pro chip did in our tests. In Final Cut Pro, a video export test saw the ‌M1 Max‌ machine export a 6-minute 4K video in one minute and 49 seconds, a task that took the ‌M1‌ Pro 2 minute and 55 seconds. In a Blender test, a complicated image of a classroom was rendered in just 8 minutes and 23 seconds on the ‌M1 Max‌ MacBook Pro, a process that took the ‌M1‌ Pro MacBook Pro 10 minutes and 58 seconds.

MacDailyNews Take: M1 Pro, the M1 Max, or the M1, for that matter – any one of them is far better than the best that beleaguered, antiquated, outmoded (literally) Intel can offer.

