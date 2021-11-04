Apple Original Films hosts world premiere of ‘Finch’ with star Tom Hanks

Apple Original Films hosted the world premiere of Tom Hanks’ highly anticipated film “Finch,” debuting in select theaters and on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 5th.

In “Finch,” a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man’s quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it’s as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.

Those celebrating “Finch” at the premiere event included Hanks, his co-star Screen Actors Guild Award winner Caleb Landry Jones (“Get Out,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), who recently won best actor at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, as well as producers Kevin Misher, Jack Rapke and Jacqueline Levine of ImageMovers, writer and executive producer Craig Luck, executive producer Jeb Brody of Amblin Entertainment, and more.

“Finch” is directed by Miguel Sapochnik and produced by Kevin Misher of Misher Films, Jack Rapke and Jacqueline Levine of ImageMovers, and Ivor Powell who also writes. The film is executive produced by Robert Zemeckis for ImageMovers; Miguel Sapochnik who also directs; Adam Merims; Craig Luck who also writes; Andy Berman for Misher Films; Jeb Brody for Amblin Entertainment; Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov for Walden Media.

Apple TV+ is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 155 wins and 541 awards nominations.

MacDailyNews Take: Looking forward to seeing Tom Hanks’ Finch on Apple TV+ this weekend!

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.