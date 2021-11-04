Apple iPad dominates with 34.6% worldwide tablet market share

After five quarters of growth driven by accelerated buying for remote work and learning, global shipments of tablets recorded their first decline since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, according to IDC. Apple’s iPad continued to dominate with 34.6% worldwide tablet market share.

Tablet shipments recorded a 9.4% year-over-year decline falling to 42.3 million units, according to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. Easing restrictions across many geographies led to increased spending in other categories, which weakened tablet demand. The decline also stems from the comparison to a strong third quarter in 2020 when consumer device shipments peaked.

Tablet sales grew in the last year due to many factors, including their versatility, component shortages on the PC side, and a comparatively lower selling price. Despite the slowdown in demand, commercial use of tablets in verticals such as logistics, healthcare, and banking is expected to persist as the pandemic has changed the way many of these businesses conduct day-to-day operations.

Top Five Tablet Companies, Worldwide Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q3 2021

(Preliminary results, combined company view for the current quarter only, shipments in millions)



Table Notes:

* Since Huawei sold its Honor business, data for Huawei in the top line excludes Honor volume for both 3Q21 and 3Q20.

** For year-on-year comparison, an extra line has been added below the table to show what Huawei’s growth would have looked like including Honor volume in 3Q20.

