Peloton blames Apple’s App Tracking Transparency for new subscriber decrease

Peloton reported its earnings for fiscal Q1 2022 on Thursday. The company is partially blaming Apple, specifically App Tracking Transparency, for missing expectations across the board.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

As noted by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, during a call with investors and analysts, Peloton said that subscriptions are higher than internal forecasts, but that Apple’s new App Tracking Transparency feature is impacting its ability to reach new subscribers for Peloton Digital. Again, these are people who don’t own Peloton hardware but subscribe to Peloton Digital for classes, similar to Apple Fitness+. App Tracking Transparency launched as part of iOS 14.5 earlier this year, and it requires that apps request permission from users before tracking them across other apps and websites. Under Settings, users can also see which apps have requested permission to track them, so they can make changes as they see fit.

MacDailyNews Take: The online ads market will have to adjust. People, for the most part, don’t want to be tracked by advertisers.

If advertisers want to reach prospective customers, the old way still works: You can find them by interest on sites that focus on specific topics.

