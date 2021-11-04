Apple ID website design overhauled

Apple has redesigned its Apple ID website, introducing an entirely new minimalist look versus its prior design.

On Apple’s Apple ID website, users can review or update important information like their name, password, and security details. See how others can reach them, check their payment information, and manage the devices connected to their account. On the Apple ID website, privacy and security are built in. With account security features like two-factor authentication, Apple helps keep users’ accounts secure, protects their privacy, and keeps users in control of their information.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The Apple ID landing page has been updated with a new dot and Apple logo design, along with information on what the ‌Apple ID‌ website can be used for. The prior design was graphics heavy, featuring a large banner with people using various Apple devices. Logging in to the ‌Apple ID‌ website presents all of the available ‌Apple ID‌ management options in a card-style view, plus there are navigation options on the left. The entire website is simple, responsive, and easy to navigate, and it’s quicker than the prior website.

MacDailyNews Take: Check it out here: https://appleid.apple.com/.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!