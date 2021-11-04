Apple Retail Stores to drop customer mask requirement in many U.S. states

Apple Retail Stores will drop the COVID-19 mask requirement for customers at many of its U.S.locations starting Friday.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The change will take place beginning at more than 100 of the company’s about 270 stores across the U.S. before gradually expanding to additional stores in the coming days. The mandate will be removed at some stores in states including California, Florida, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The new mask policy was announced in an internal memo to Apple retail employees Thursday that was obtained by Bloomberg News…

The new policy will apply to customers regardless of vaccination status. The mask mandate will continue for Apple retail employees.