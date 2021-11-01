Why the big delays for Apple iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, and iPads?

Apple had seemingly avoided the chip shortage for months, but it’s finally caught up with the company in legacy nodes.

Mark Gurman fro Bloomberg News:

If only one chip or part is in tight supply, Apple can’t build and ship that device… If it were not for the current problems, Apple would have reported a record $90 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter. And instead of missing analyst expectations for total sales—as well as falling short in revenue from the iPhone, Mac and accessories—it probably would have had a clean sweep of beating Wall Street forecasts. On the call, Cook cited two main causes for Apple’s woes: supply chain problems related to Covid-19 and the chip shortage, which itself was created in part by Covid-19. Cook says the former was resolved this month, while the latter is an ongoing threat. While the impact to the previous quarter was a whopping $6 billion—more than half of what Apple makes quarterly from the Mac—the holiday quarter is where the company will really get hit. Cook said that the impact on revenue will be greater than $6 billion during Apple’s fiscal first quarter, which includes the holiday season. But he also said sales would hit an all-time record, surpassing the $111 billion the company posted a year ago.

MacDailyNews Take: Again, , Apple posted an all-time September quarter revenue record of $83.4 billion, up 29% year over year – yes, a company Apple’s size grew 29% year over year. For the 2021 fiscal year, Apple reported revenue of $366 billion, representing 33% annual growth. For the 2021 fiscal year, Apple reported net income (profit) of $94.7 billion.

Apple’s quarterly income, fiscal 2021:

• Q121: $28.8 billion

• Q221: $23.6 billion

• Q321: $21.7 billion

• Q421: $20.6 billion

Total 2021 net income: $94.7 billion

That’s right, Apple made more in the last 365 days than Lockheed Martin, Dell, General Motors, Ford, or FedEx are worth.

And, yes, the various and sundry reactions, rational and irrational, to COVID-19, have caused all manner of supply chain disruptions worldwide. Shocking.

Apple’s holiday season is going to be so “difficult” that the company might only generate a $115+ billion in revenue in some 90-odd days, setting yet another new all-time quarterly revenue record.

Again, profit from irrational overreaction. This too shall pass.

