Apple objects to links to outside payments ahead of Epic Games hearing

Apple on Friday outlined their objections to allowing app developers to link to third-party payment options ahead of a hearing next month that could determine whether a judge’s antitrust court orders is put on pause during the appeal.
After a lengthy trial earlier this year brought by “Fortnite” creator Epic Games, U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issued a ruling that was largely favorable to the iPhone maker and upheld its practice of requiring developers to use its in-app payment system, for which it charges commissions.
But Gonzalez Rogers expressed concern that consumers did not have access to information about other ways to pay for apps. She ordered Apple to stop its ban on “buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms” beyond Apple’s own payment systems.
Apple has until Dec. 9 to implement the order, but the company has appealed the ruling and asked the order to be put on hold while the appeal plays out, which could take a year or more. A hearing on the request is set for Nov. 9.
MacDailyNews Take: You know, because a judge forced Best Buy and Target to place signs next to each product in their stores that advertise lower prices for the same items at Walmart.
Oh wait, that didn’t happen. Because any judge who issued such a ludicrous order would be reversed on appeal amidst much ridicule.
If Apple’s appeal of Roger’s injunction somehow fails, developers like Epic Games who want to advertise lower prices using Apple’s App Store should simply be charged an in-store advertising fee by Apple. We suggest it be 15% of sales resulting from said ads for developers making under $1 million per year and 30% for those making $1 million or more annually. 🙂
