What’s rumored for Apple Watch Series 8 in 2022

Obviously, with Apple Watch Series 7 in tight supply, having just recently been released, we’re roughly 10 months away from the launch of the Apple Watch Series 8, but the rumor mill never stops churning out new details, tidbits, and renders!

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Prior to the release of the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌, multiple rumors suggested Apple was working on a refreshed design with flat edges similar to the flat edges of the iPhone 13 and iPad Pro, but that didn’t end up happening. Given the number of rumors that confirmed Apple was planning such a design, it could still be happening, but for the Series 8 rather than the Series 7. According to The Wall Street Journal and other sources, Apple is developing several new health features for future Apple Watch models… • Blood Glucose Monitoring

• Blood Pressure Measurements

• Temperature Sensor

• Sleep Apnea Detection

MacDailyNews Note: Much more in the full article, including coverage of Apple’s patents relating to Apple Watch, perhaps bound for Apple Watch Series 8, here.

