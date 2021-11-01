Apple releases tvOS 15.1.1

Apple today released tvOS 15.1.1, a minor update to the Apple TV’s tvOS operating system that wa first launched in September 2021.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The tvOS 15.1.1 update comes one week after the launch of tvOS 15.1, software that brought SharePlay support to the Apple TV. tvOS 15.1.1 can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌ by going to System > Software Update. ‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates enabled will be upgraded to tvOS 15.1.1 automatically.

MacDailyNews Take: This update likely addresses any SharePlay issues. SharePlay is designed to allow content from the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ app to be watched and shared over FaceTime with friends and family members.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!