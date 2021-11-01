Apple retakes ‘World’s Most Valuable Company’ crown from Microsoft

There were, oh, about a million article when Microsoft briefly rose above Apple in market cap last week to become the “World’s Most Valuable Company.”

It seems those articles had a short shelf life.

In Monday trading, share of Microsoft dropped $4.31 (-1.30%) to $327.31 giving the company a market value of $2.456 trillion. Share of Apple also dropped, but not as precipitously, down $1.12 (-0.75%) to $148.68, giving Apple an market value of $2.457 trillion.

Of course, you probably won’t see a million news reports stating this fact, but it’s a fact nonetheless.

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, we’re likely to see the title swapped as the company’s market caps are so close.

No, Microsoft does not deserve to be worth more than Apple.

Without Apple, there wouldn’t even be a Microsoft today.

