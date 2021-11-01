Apple TV+ orders new travel series ‘The Reluctant Traveler,’ hosted by Eugene Levy

Apple TV+ today announced a series order for “The Reluctant Traveler,” a new globe-trotting travel series that will be hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”).

“The Reluctant Traveler” will see Levy visit some of the world’s most remarkable hotels, as well as explore the people, places and cultures that surround them. Self-confessedly not your average travel show host — he’s not usually adventurous or well-versed in globe-trotting — he’s agreed the time is right for him to broaden his horizons. Levy will be packing his suitcase with some trepidation but hoping his experiences might lead to a whole new chapter in his life — that’s as long as he doesn’t have to battle his motion sickness, and still gets dinner at 7.

The new series will be produced for Apple TV+ by Twofour. In addition to starring, Levy executive produces alongside David Brindley.

“The Reluctant Traveler” joins a growing lineup of acclaimed and award-winning docuseries and documentaries on Apple TV+, including Emmy Award-winning “Boys State”; “The Velvet Underground,” the acclaimed documentary from director Todd Haynes; Critics Choice Award-winning and Emmy and Grammy Award-nominated “Beastie Boys Story”; the global smash hit documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”; Werner Herzog’s Critics Choice Documentary Award nominee “Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds”; as well as upcoming documentaries “The Supermodels” and “Number One on the Call Sheet,” from acclaimed storytellers Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Datari Turner and Dan Cogan.

