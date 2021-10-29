Apple’s ‘Scale to fit’ mode shrinks MacBook Pro display for notch-incompatible apps

Apple’s MacBook Pro comes with one niggling point of contention: The notch. Some apps don’t do well with it, so due to their questionable design decision, Apple has included a workaround app launch mode for notch-incompatible apps. This mode is available as a toggle in the Get Info panel: “Scale to fit below built-in camera.”

Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works. — Steve Jobs

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

If you notice that an application is trying to put menu items or app chrome in a place on screen that is obscured by the notch (or ‘camera housing’ as Apple names it), you can enable this mode. To enable the scale-to-fit mode, right click on an application in Finder and choose ‘Get Info’. In the Info panel, activate the checkbox labelled ‘Scale to fit below built-in camera’, and then launch the application. When this mode is active, the entire macOS screen is shrunk down to fit in the proportional rectangular space beneath the top notch inset. This means all four sides of the screen are temporarily scaled down whilst you use the app. As soon as you close all apps running in this compatibility mode, the full screen experience is restored.

MacDailyNews Take: An inelegant kludge for an inelegant kludge.

Simple can be harder than complex: You have to work hard to get your thinking clean to make it simple. — Steve Jobs

Apple’s “Scale to fit below built-in camera” in action:

Good news for notch haters! If you've got an app (or apps) with menus that collide with the notch, just Get Info on the app, and enable "Scale to fit below built-in camera". While the app is running (even in the bg), your display is scaled.#Apple #M1Pro #M1Max #MacBookPro2021 pic.twitter.com/nlGqkFkXAH — Joseph from Sketch (@Jatodaro) October 27, 2021

