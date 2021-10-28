Apple’s $19 Polishing Cloth is worth every penny, teardown reveals

Apple new $19 Polishing Cloth is made of a soft, nonabrasive material and cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively. Now, an iFixit teardown reveals that it’s worth every penny.

Craig Lloyd for iFixit:

The material feels identical to the inner lining of an iPad Smart Cover, which features a thin layer of microfiber on the inside. Both have a distinct synthetic leather feel to them with a hint of fuzziness… Upon closer inspection, it’s actually two cloths glued together! If you feel a bit underwhelmed by your $19 purchase, pull both layers apart and suddenly you have two cloths, each costing only $9.50. The new Apple Polishing Cloth earns a 0 out of 10 on our repairability scale, for distracting us from a very important MacBook Pro teardown and not going back together after we cut it into pieces with scissors.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ve been unequivocal in our blanket recordation: Every single person on earth should have an Apple Polishing Cloth, even if they unfortunately don’t have a single Apple product to polish. It’s that good!

The bad news: The Apple Polishing Cloth shipping date is currently listed at “10–12 weeks.”

Was this photo taken before or after you used it to polish your shoes? 😉 — MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) October 26, 2021

