Apple TV+ expands reach as Xfinity, Sky Q, other Comcast platforms get Apple TV app

Wednesday, on Comcast’s quarterly earnings call, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said it has agreed a deal with Apple to bring Apple TV+ to Comcast platforms.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

This means the Apple TV app will soon be available on Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, upcoming XClass TV sets, and the Sky Q cable box which is a major player in the United Kingdom market. The Apple TV app includes access to Apple TV+, the iTunes Store library of rentable movies and TV shows, and Apple TV Channels offerings. This announcement marks the first time Apple has come to an arrangement with a traditional cable network for Apple TV+. Unfortunately, an exact release date was not announced. A Comcast representative said the app would launch in ‘the coming months’.

MacDailyNews Take: The sooner Comcast platforms get the Apple TV app, the better!

As we wrote this summer:

Apple’s strategy seems to be – as it should be – the same as with Apple Music: “Apple TV+ everywhere.”

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

The full, rather extensive, list of devices that currently support the Apple TV app is here.

