Apple stock surges over 2.5% ahead of earnings release

Apple stock is up over 2.5% ahead of the company’s fiscal Q421 earnings release due Thursday after market close.

Nancy Gondo for Investor’s Business Daily:

Apple (AAPL) gained 2.5% in twice normal trade ahead of its earnings due after the close. Analysts expect the iPhone maker to earn $1.24 a share on revenue of $85 billion. Apple shares are holding above they 50-day line as they work on the right side of a cup base with a 157.36 buy point. The stock could offer a lower entry if it adds a handle.

MacDailyNews Take: Analysts expect revenue of:

• iPhone: $41.2 billion

• Mac: $9.1 billion

• iPad: $8.8 billion

• Wearables, Home, and Accessories: $9.4 billion

• Services: $17.7 billion

MacDailyNews Note: Apple will report Q421 earnings on Thursday, October 28th after market close. As usual, we will have the results for you as soon as they are released, right around 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT. We will also as usual cover Apple’s conference call which follows at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET with live notes. Look for both links on our home page starting at 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday!

