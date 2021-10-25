Facebook revenue misses estimates as Apple’s privacy rules bite

Facebook on Monday warned that Apple’s new Apple Tracking Transparency privacy rules would weigh on its digital business in the current quarter, after the social media company reported quarterly revenue below market expectations.
The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in a range of $31.5 billion to $34 billion. Analysts had forecast $34.84 billion in revenue, or a 24.1% jump, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Its third-quarter revenue too faced the brunt of Apple’s privacy rules that kept digital advertisers from using its ad services.
The company’s total revenue, which primarily consists of ad sales, rose to $29.01 billion in the third quarter from $21.47 billion a year earlier, missing analysts’ estimates of $29.57 billion.
MacDailyNews Take: Gee, that’s too bad.
Facebook is to privacy as Chernobyl is to nuclear power. — MacDailyNews, February 3, 2021
Alternative MDN take: Karma.