Morgan Stanley: Apple likely to outperform Sept. quarter estimates by a healthy margin

Morgan Stanley has raised their iPhone shipment forecast for Apple’s September (fiscal Q421) to 52 million units (from 49 million) to be more in line with the shipment total implied by 50 million iPhone builds in the quarter. With investors focused on December quarter iPhone sales, analyst Katy Huberty doesn’t expect September’s earnings — even if they beat by a healthy margin — to move the stock.

Philip Elmer-DeWitt for Apple 3.0:

From a note to Morgan Stanley clients that landed on my desktop Friday: Estimates likely to move higher post-earnings, but we don’t view earnings as a material stock catalyst. Our quarterly checks indicate Apple is likely to outperform September quarter Street estimates by a healthy margin (MS F4Q revenue is 4% above consensus estimates) on the back of stronger than expected iPhone shipments and continued Services outperformance.

MacDailyNews Take: As with the general consensus, Huberty sees tough compares in fiscal 2022 for Apple vs. the boom times seen during the response to COVID-19 that juiced work-from-home tech purchasing in 2020 and 2021.

When Apple reports fiscal Q421 earnings results on October 28th, we’ll have them for you as soon as they are available, right around 1:30pm Pacific / 4:30pm Eastern and follow that with live notes from Apple’s confernce call with analysts starting at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern.

