Leaker: All-new MacBook Air to get ‘M2’ chip, MagSafe, 1080p camera; stupid notch unconfirmed

Reliable leaker dylandkt on Twitter offered some specs on Apple’s upcoming 2022 M2 MacBook Air on Thursday, saying the all-new notebook will trade its iconic wedge shape for a squared-off design that is more in line with the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

Mikey Campbell for AppleInsider:

dylandkt claims the upcoming MacBook Air once again lacks fans, suggesting “M2” is a low-power, high-efficiency chip. Mini-LED is considered “likely” and the machine is expected to incorporate a 1080p camera, but the leaker was unable to confirm whispers that Apple will adopt a camera housing “notch.” ProMotion variable refresh rate technology, which was introduced to MacBook Pro this week, will not make an appearance on the new MacBook Air, according to dylandkt. Other MacBook Pro features supposedly set for integration include full-size function keys and MagSafe charging, the latter of which will draw power from a 30W adapter. Peripheral connectivity, including support for at least two external monitors, will be accomplished via USB-C ports, but an SD card reader and HDMI are not expected.

MacDailyNews Take: MagSafe across all of Apple’s MacBooks will be a welcome return to the good old days, remedying a design capitulation that never should have been made in the first place. Yum!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!