Apple Music rolls out over 250 new mood- and activity-based playlists

Apple is currently rolling out over 250 new mood- and activity-based playlists to Apple Music users. These new playlists are created by Apple Music’s editorial experts.

John Voorhees for MacStories:

The playlists have begun showing up on Apple Music, so last night, Federico [Viticci] and I began searching the streaming service to see what’s new. What we found was over 250 playlists each designed to fit a mood or activity that use animated cover art with simple line drawings to set them apart from Apple’s other playlist. Although they were announced as Siri playlists during the event on Monday, anyone with an Apple Music subscription can view and play the new playlists in the Music app like any other playlist in the service’s collection. You won’t find a directory of the new mood and activity playlists in the Music app, and there’s no filter that can be applied to see the entire collection, so we’ve complied a massive link list of all the playlists we have been able to find so far, organized into categories.

MacDailyNews Take: It’d be nice if Apple provided a directory of all of the new mood- and activity-based playlists.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!