Oprah Winfrey to discuss ‘Bewilderment’ with author Richard Powers on ‘Oprah’s Book Club,’ premiering Oct. 22 on Apple TV+

Oprah Winfrey sits down with Pulitzer Prize-winning and No.1 New York Times best-selling author Richard Powers to discuss his new novel “Bewilderment” on the latest episode of “Oprah’s Book Club,” available for free starting Friday, October 22, on Apple TV+.

In this insightful and in-depth interview, Winfrey and Powers reflect on “Bewilderment,” his first novel since receiving the Pulitzer Prize, as well as finding empathy through our differences, and their hopes for the future of our planet.

“Bewilderment,” published by W. W. Norton & Company, was named one of the most anticipated books of 2021 and centers on a moving father-son story that also offers vital commentary about our beautiful, imperiled planet Earth. This intimate and timely novel allows readers an opportunity to reflect on all that is currently happening in the world and in our own lives.

