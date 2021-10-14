Florida is the next U.S. state to allow digital driver’s license on iPhone and Apple Watch

Florida looks to be the next U.S. state to allow users to add their digital driver’s license to their iPhone. Even those who’ve settled for pretend iPhones will be able to participate.

Apple in September announced that it is working with several states across the country, which will roll out the ability for their residents to seamlessly and securely add their driver’s license or state ID to Wallet on their iPhone and Apple Watch. Arizona and Georgia will be the first states to introduce this new innovation to their residents, with Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, Utah, and, now, according to a new report, Florida to follow. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will enable select airport security checkpoints and lanes in participating airports as the first locations customers can use their driver’s license or state ID in Wallet.

Renzo Downey for Florida Politics:

Floridians could start downloading an app for digital driver’s licenses next month, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. In an update before a Senate panel Tuesday, FLHSMV officials said the Florida Smart-ID app is already live but not available to the public. The department is on schedule to put the digital ID public on the Apple App Store and Android Google Play store in mid-November. Senate Transportation Committee Chair Gayle Harrell called smartphones a marvelous tool for digital driver’s licenses and other identifications… Furthermore, he said the department is working with Apple to also make the system available on the Apple Wallet. Florida was left off a recent list of states Apple is partnering with for Wallet digital IDs, concerning Harrell. Samuel was surprised the state wasn’t on the list, but the department has now exchanged information with Apple in the hopes of getting added to the list of partners.

MacDailyNews Take: Welcome to Apple Wallet, soon, Florida!

