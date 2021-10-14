Carriers turn aggressive with Apple iPhone 13 promotions

Many analysts view Apple as one of the best 5G stocks as wireless phone companies expand 5G mobile networks. Analysts expect Apple stock to get a boost from the roll out of iPhone 13 models as major carriers AT&T, T-Mobile US, and Verizon launched new promotions aimed at iPhone 13 upgrades.

Reinhardt Krause for Investor’s Business Daily:

“AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and Dish Network all continue making significant progress on their 5G buildouts, and in the worldwide race to 5G, it seems clear that the U.S. has come far,” said Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan in a report.

“As the number of cell sites rapidly expands and data speeds increase, the competitive environment also seems to be gaining intensity. Not only do we see significant carrier discounts/subsidies from the big three, but cable companies joining the wireless fray have added another layer of competition to the market.”

The 5G wireless era is gaining momentum. 5G smartphones accounted for 60% of all new smartphones shipped in the June quarter, up 8% from the previous quarter, said a Susquehanna Financial report.