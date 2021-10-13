Dow Jones drops as u.s. inflation heats up

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 200 points Wednesday, as a key U.S. inflation gauge came in higher than expected.
Scott Lehtonen for Investor’s Business Daily:
Consumer prices increased more than expected in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. The consumer price index rose 0.4% for the month and 5.4% year over year. Econoday estimates expected inflation to rise 5.3% in September from a year earlier and a seasonally adjusted 0.3% in September from August. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped 4 basis points, to 1.54%.
Among the top Dow Jones stocks, Apple sold off 1.3% Wednesday after Bloomberg reported the company will likely have to cut 2021 iPhone production goals of 90 million handsets by up to 10 million handsets due to extended chip shortages.
Apple stock is on pace to extend a losing streak to three sessions, falling further below its 50-day line.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, it’s best to get a handle on inflation, if you know how, while you still can.
Inflation is repudiation. — Calvin Coolidge
When a business or an individual spends more than it makes, it goes bankrupt. When government does it, it sends you the bill. And when government does it for 40 years, the bill comes in two ways: higher taxes and inflation. Make no mistake about it, inflation is a tax and not by accident. — Ronald Reagan
2 Comments
First 2022, Then 2024.
Overall, what we’re seeing is the logical consequence of a disruption to 20+ years of pursuing “Lean” manufacturing’s just-in-time supply chains as a means to save money: just like Southwest learned this past weekend, when one over-optimizes, you end up with a highly brittle supply chain that when it fails, results in widespread collapses.
What no one today knows is just how long it will take to get the international supply system “unbroken”. Sure, we’ve been told it will be “quick”, but these chains have been growing in complexity for years, so its not trivial to fix: these international supply systems are highly interlocked and entangled, and you’re asking that this bird’s nest of a knot be cleared without cutting it to pieces or burning it al to the ground.
But humans lust for immediate gratification & 24 hr news cycles means that they’ll scream and downvote anyone who tells them that even though this disruption will be “short term”, that term of “short” can’t be assumed to mean a few weeks or months.
Will some of these price hikes stick? Of course…but that doesn’t mean all of them will.
Likewise, just will supply chain disruptions come to an end? Never, because that’s the wrong question, plus that answer isn’t really knowable today beyond a broad handwave principles that it should be “short term”. That’s why one shouldn’t jump to assume that “short” is a few weeks or months, as well as to understand that inflation isn’t self-referencing, but based on other factors.