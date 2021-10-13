Apple adds China’s BOE for 6.1-inch iPhone 13 OLEDs

Apple has added China’s BOE Technology to its list of 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display (OLED) suppliers for iPhone 13, adding competitive pressure on existing suppliers like Samsung Display and LG Display.

Nikkei Asia:

The Beijing-based display maker began shipping a small number of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays for the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 in late September and is scheduled to increase those shipments soon, pending a final verification process, multiple people familiar with the matter said.

It is the first time for BOE, China’s largest display-maker, to supply OLED displays for new flagship iPhones, although the company will provide screens only for the more affordable model for now. BOE previously only supplied OLEDs for repaired and refurbished iPhones.

“It is in the process of final testing, but based on the results of earlier samples, BOE should have no problem passing the tests,” an executive-level source with direct knowledge of the matter told Nikkei Asia. “The foundation of the collaboration between Apple and BOE is based on their previous project on the iPhone 12, and both Apple and BOE want this to happen soon.”