Apple set to unleash all-new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models on October 18th

Apple has set the official date – October 18th – for the company’s special event to unveil the first redesign to its MacBook Pro laptop in five years. The new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros will be powered by Apple Silicon (M1X? M2?) replacing Intel-handicapped models currently on the market.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The new MacBook Pro will be the biggest change to the product since the current design was introduced in October 2016. The new models will be the first high-end MacBook Pros to replace Intel Corp. chips with Apple-designed processors. The latest models will include a new design, a MagSafe magnetic charger, and revamped displays in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. The devices also will return the HDMI port removed in the last redesign and and remove the controversial Touch Bar touch-screen strip from the keyboard. Apple last upgraded the low-end MacBook Pro at the end of last year with its M1 processor. The high-end MacBook Pro hasn’t been updated in two years.

MacDailyNews Take: Buh-bye, Touch Bar. You were cool in the field, even if Apple did treat you as a red-headed stepchild. The Touch Bar was a failed experiment that might have had a better chance of survival (and even flourished) had Apple ever bothered to add it to MacBook Air and, importantly, to desktop Magic Keyboards — making it a Mac staple, instead of an oddity on one type of Mac — enticing developers to better support the chameleonic feature.

