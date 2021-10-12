It’s official: Apple to hold special event on October 18th

It’s official! Apple will hold a special event on October 18th at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT. The public can view online the event at https://www.apple.com/apple-events/ or using the Apple TV app.

Strong possibilities for Apple’s October 18th event include new Apple Silicon-powered 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, AirPods (third generation), and a high-end Mac mini.

MacDailyNews Note: As usual, the Apple Events webpage features an AR logo that you can check out by viewing the page with and iOS device.