Disappointing September U.S. jobs report badly misses expectations; Dow futures turn negative

A disappointing September U.S. jobs report released Friday badly missed expectations with nonfarm payrolls rising by just 194,000 in the month, compared to the Dow Jones estimate of 500,000, according to the the Labor Department. On the news, Dow futures turned negative.
The U.S. economy created jobs at a much slower than expected pace in September, a pessimistic sign at a time of concerns over the path of the pandemic, stubbornly high inflation and dysfunction in Washington.
The report comes at a critical time for the economy, with recent data showing a mixed bag of solid consumer spending despite rising prices, growth in the manufacturing and services sector and surging housing costs.
Federal Reserve officials are watching the jobs numbers closely. The central bank recently has indicated it’s ready to start pulling back on some of the extraordinary help it has provided during the pandemic crisis, primarily because inflation has met and exceeded the Fed’s 2% goal.
However, officials have said they see the jobs market still well short of full employment, a prerequisite for interest rate hikes.
MacDailyNews Take: The U.S. jobs report looks like good news for Big Tech, all of which are rising in pre-market trading, including Apple, currently up 0.63% as investors are seeming to rotate back into the relative safety of Big Tech stocks.
5 Comments
Out of the so many legitimate problems to fight over and work out, none of it can happen with unconstitutional zealots on the Trump side of the aisle.
Surely with the Dems in control of the USA for the last nine months things would be going better (and cheaper). Especially with Trump gone. Hmm…
Who expected it to be “better”? I’d get rid of those people, since they are clearly missing a couple screws, or live in a different neighborhood than me.
Have no fear! Grandpa Dementia is on it.