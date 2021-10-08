Apple Watch Series 7 shipping dates quickly slip into November

The Apple Watch Series 7 on Friday became available to preorder, but October 15 launch day delivery dates quickly slipped into November.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

The Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order experience has been rather cumbersome from the start. Apple notably did not provide any details about configuration options and pricing prior to pre-orders beginning this morning, leaving many customers in the dark when it came time to place their order.

As it stands right now, the vast majority of Apple Watch Series 7 configurations, ranging from the entry-level aluminum model to the high-end titanium model, are quoting an estimated delivery date in the first or second week of November. If you’re looking for October 15 delivery, you might be able to schedule an Apple Store pickup, but you likely won’t be able to find one for delivery.

The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399 for the aluminum material, while the stainless steel and titanium models are available for $699 and $799 respectively.