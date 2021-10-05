Apple adds third-generation Apple TV and Apple AA Battery Charger to ‘Vintage’ products List

According to a memo obtained by MacRumors, Apple today informed Apple Authorized Service Providers that it will be adding the third-generation Apple TV and Apple AA Battery Charge to its “Vintage” products list on October 31st. Happy Halloween, third-generation Apple TV and AA battery charger!

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Introduced in July 2010, the Apple Battery Charger was priced at $29 and included six rechargeable AA batteries for use with the original Apple Wireless Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse for the Mac. The third-generation Apple TV was released in March 2012 and many third-party apps have already phased out support for the device. The third-generation model is also the last Apple TV that does not run tvOS, and thus lacks access to the App Store. In the past, vintage Apple products were no longer eligible for repairs at the Genius Bar or at Apple Authorized Service Providers, but Apple now provides service for up to seven years on vintage products, subject to parts availability.

MacDailyNews Take: Those Apple rechargeable batteries never seemed to hold a charge very well vs. disposable Duracell AA batteries. We still have a couple AA-powered Apple Wireless Keyboards, that won’t give up the ghost in which said Duracells seem to last a very long time. As long as they keep click-clacking away, we’ll keep using them.

