Latest macOS Monterey Beta reveals forthcoming 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro display resolutions

Released earlier this week, the seventh beta of macOS Monterey includes two new entries in a list of display resolutions for the System Information app, likely revealing the resolutions of the upcoming “M1X” 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

Eric Slivka for MacRumors:

As discovered by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, the two new display resolutions are listed as “3456 x 2234 Retina” and “3024 x 1964 Retina” and do not correspond to resolutions of the built-in displays on any current or previous Apple products. Based on the resolutions themselves and their relationships to each other, it seems likely that these new resolutions are for the upcoming MacBook Pro.

The current 16-inch MacBook Pro has a native display resolution of 3072 x 1920, while the current 13-inch MacBook Pro’s native resolution is 2560 x 1600, giving both machines a pixel density of 226–227 pixels per inch.

If these new resolutions are indeed for the upcoming MacBook Pro models, they would represent an increase in pixel density to around 250 pixels per inch, which notably would allow for native 2x Retina as the default setting for these new machines for the sharpest possible image.