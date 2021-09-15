Here are the new emoji bound for Apple’s iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac

The Unicode Consortium has approved version 14.0 of its emoji standard. There are 37 brand new emoji like bubbles, crutches, X-ray, and many more. Unicode 14.0 also includes 828 new characters with skin tone variations and more.

Keith Broni for Emojipedia:

Additions includ[e] Biting Lip, Troll, Saluting Face, as well as two heart-related gestures: Heart Hands and Hand with Index Finger and Thumb Crossed (aka finger heart, popular in K-Pop circles). The release date for version 14.0 of the Unicode Standard was aptly set for the 14th day of September, and formalizes what has until now been only a draft release.

Among the 838 new characters in #Unicode14 are 37 new #emoji, along with new emoji sequences, that are expected to show up on 📱s, 💻s, and other platforms sometime next year → https://t.co/deSr1g6m8k #絵文字 pic.twitter.com/xuTf8Os02K — The Unicode Consortium (@unicode) September 7, 2021

MacDailyNews Take: As of Unicode 14.0, there are now a total of 3,633 emojis.