Apple TV+ series ‘The Morning Show’ moves beyond #MeToo to COVID and cancel culture

“The Morning Show,” the Apple TV+ series that tackled the #MeToo movement via the lens of a fictional newscast in its first season, returns this week and explores topics from COVID-19 to cancel culture and more.

Lisa Richwine for Reuters:

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the show’s creators to rework the story for the second season, which begins streaming this Friday. The emergence of the coronavirus became a major subject, alongside other real-world concerns.

Alex analyzes her relationship with Mitch (Steve Carell), her former co-host who resigned after mistreating women and is weighing whether he can rebuild his life.

Aniston said the show’s writers scripted nuanced conversations about sensitive issues and whether anyone can return from being “canceled” by a scandal.

“They really address the gray area,” Aniston said. “They allow the characters to say the things that are said behind closed doors that they wouldn’t dare ever say out loud. And I think it leads to really good conversations.”