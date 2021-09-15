Apple TV+ series ‘The Morning Show’ moves beyond #MeToo to COVID and cancel culture

“The Morning Show,” the Apple TV+ series that tackled the #MeToo movement via the lens of a fictional newscast in its first season, returns this week and explores topics from COVID-19 to cancel culture and more.
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the show’s creators to rework the story for the second season, which begins streaming this Friday. The emergence of the coronavirus became a major subject, alongside other real-world concerns.
Alex analyzes her relationship with Mitch (Steve Carell), her former co-host who resigned after mistreating women and is weighing whether he can rebuild his life.
Aniston said the show’s writers scripted nuanced conversations about sensitive issues and whether anyone can return from being “canceled” by a scandal.
“They really address the gray area,” Aniston said. “They allow the characters to say the things that are said behind closed doors that they wouldn’t dare ever say out loud. And I think it leads to really good conversations.”
MacDailyNews Take: You know, it’s been quite awhile (second season delayed due to the response to COVID-19), but we’re looking forward to the return of “The Morning Show,” as the first season just got better and more intense with each episode.
1 Comment
If I wanted to be “taught,” I’d go back to the university. Oh wait, that would be a redundant kind of learning.
Soon the broad reach of culture will admittedly yearn for non-teaching entertainment. The scolding, guilting and relegating as dumassery, is tiring and more than presumptuous.